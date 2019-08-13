Ensign Group (ENSG) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Lowered Stake as Stock Rose; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Jd Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $6.25 Million

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.08B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 46.03 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” wrote Deutsche’s John Inch; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06 million, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 47,832 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Grp Ut has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ruffer Llp stated it has 40,800 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 0.01% or 238,705 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 4.14M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Amp Capital holds 0.23% or 4.19 million shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 35,287 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 929,216 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corp reported 129,585 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Corp holds 12,604 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. American Rech & has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 23,294 shares. Trian Fund Management Limited Partnership accumulated 70.87 million shares. Town And Country Financial Bank And Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company reported 0.17% stake. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Intrust Natl Bank Na owns 0.28% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 109,243 shares. Personal Cap Corporation stated it has 3.17 million shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 27,699 shares to 39,840 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 10,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 742,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.