Ensign Group (ENSG) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Cut Its Stake; Family Management Has Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $821,760

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06 million, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 185,228 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Family Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 25,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 19,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 2.02 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 35,473 shares to 7,524 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,900 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

