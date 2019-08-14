Ensign Group (ENSG) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Open Text (OTEX) Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 12,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 220,009 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, down from 232,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 627,451 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06 million, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 187,817 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jbg Smith Properties by 16,868 shares to 203,073 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 6,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is OpenText’s Growth Slowing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Open Text (OTEX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A 7.2% Return On Equity, Is Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 1,682 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 70,531 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 66,870 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 76,413 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,205 shares. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 15,709 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 18,389 shares stake. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 7,677 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Lc stated it has 39,639 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 5,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gagnon Securities Limited invested in 450,468 shares. Regions owns 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 307 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 796,659 shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 15,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fast-Aging Global Population a Boon for These 5 Stocks – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires Office Building in Orange County, California – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ensign Group (ENSG) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Ensign Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSG) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Ensign Group Schedules Year-End 2018 Earnings Call for Thursday, February 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.