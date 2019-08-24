Ensign Group (ENSG) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Cut Its Stake; Muzinich & Company Trimmed Its Kcap Finl (KCAP) Stake by $395,268 as Share Value Were Volatile

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06 million, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 222,777 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Kcap Finl Inc (KCAP) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 131,756 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 144,266 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522,000, down from 276,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Kcap Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $3.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KCAP News: 20/03/2018 – KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 07/03/2018 – KCAP FINANCIAL INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $4.87 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $5.24 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial: Net Asset Value $4.87/Share at Dec. 31; 07/03/2018 KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial 2017 Net Investment Income 30 Cents/Share; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial Net Asset Value $4.85/Share on March 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 33,633 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 1,545 shares. Affinity Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,424 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma has 1.05% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Copeland Ltd Liability Corp has 2.38% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Blackrock reported 7.48 million shares. Alps Advsrs owns 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 8,091 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 176,723 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd reported 196,635 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 624,494 shares. Randolph Commerce Inc invested in 87,812 shares. 13,745 are held by James Rech Inc. Pnc Service has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Usa Financial Portformulas invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 222,974 shares to 291,005 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 434,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).