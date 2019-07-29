Ensign Group (ENSG) Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowered Position by $617,100; Osterweis Capital Management Trimmed Air Lease (AL) Stake by $446,386

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 13,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 757,918 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, down from 771,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 529,371 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 76.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,790 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194,000, down from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 152,704 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com reported 955,163 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Susquehanna Grp Llp owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 76,819 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 58,307 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 16,031 shares. 80,784 are owned by Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Whittier holds 0.03% or 29,751 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 5,909 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 0.42% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Zebra Cap Limited Com holds 0.24% or 13,120 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.07% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 371,547 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com reported 1.86% stake. M&T Bank & Trust Corp holds 6,471 shares. Gagnon Advisors Ltd invested 5.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Nfc Invs Lc holds 3.83% or 377,650 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 125,015 shares to 252,915 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 42.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 89.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 24.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $143.36 million for 8.17 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $913,036 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Strs Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 66,935 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% stake. Horizon Invest Serv Lc holds 0.22% or 6,225 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 96,850 shares. Profund Advsr reported 5,281 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 7,804 shares in its portfolio. 821,530 were reported by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp. Quantbot Techs LP reported 300 shares stake. Jefferies Financial Grp invested 0.1% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 0.33% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 196,635 shares. Granahan Inv Management Ma reported 381,478 shares.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $26.49 million for 29.73 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.