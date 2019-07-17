Ensign Group (ENSG) Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $617,100 as Share Price Rose; Sigma Planning Has Boosted Cummins (CMI) Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 76.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,790 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194,000, down from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.65. About 174,616 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 44.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 2,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,189 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 6,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $169.29. About 959,781 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia Energetica De Mina (NYSE:CIG) by 109,000 shares to 22,300 shares, valued at $80,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,150 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Freeland Richard Joseph. $30,900 worth of stock was sold by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management invested 0.52% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Legal And General Grp Pcl holds 0.1% or 1.10M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 317,042 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,822 shares. 2.15M were accumulated by Ronna Sue Cohen. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 53,327 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Private Wealth Advsr owns 4,396 shares. Moreover, Hbk Lp has 0.16% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 7,750 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 80,454 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Chilton Capital Llc reported 0.04% stake. Covington Management holds 67,232 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Glob Investors invested in 0% or 38 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Invest Adviser Llc accumulated 5,288 shares. Bessemer Group has invested 0.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 624,494 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated owns 7,290 shares. Pnc Services Gp Inc invested in 2,378 shares. Oppenheimer And owns 4,879 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset owns 290,104 shares. Mackay Shields Llc owns 38,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank Trust holds 74 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.15% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 20,655 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 76,413 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 24,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated holds 410,616 shares. Copeland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.38% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $913,036 activity.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 31,973 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $74.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 262,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).