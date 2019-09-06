Ensign Group (ENSG) Holder Gagnon Securities Trimmed Stake by $998,529 as Market Valuation Rose; Visteon (VC) Stake Held by Robecosam Ag

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06 million, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 177,880 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 432,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, up from 415,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.65% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 629,368 shares traded or 7.57% up from the average. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 72,507 shares to 113,289 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 10,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 742,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 307,188 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 32,553 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 18,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 3,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Copeland Management Lc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 672,922 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc invested in 0% or 4,036 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation reported 821,530 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 154,824 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Company has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Schroder Inv Management reported 247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp holds 0.01% or 3,790 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Did The Ensign Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSG) 15% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Memory Care Community – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Ensign Group, Inc. Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Pennant Spin-Off – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 30th – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ensign Group Acquires Nursing Facility to Expand in Arizona – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 23.60 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Wilson Harry James, worth $107,840 on Friday, June 21.

