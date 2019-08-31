Ensign Group (ENSG) Holder Gagnon Securities Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Equifax (EFX) Market Value Rose While Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Boosted Position by $631.96 Million

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06 million, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 198,492 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 5,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 345,314 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.92 billion, up from 339,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $146.38. About 540,848 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 16/04/2018 – ISS Says Five Equifax Directors Should Be Voted Out; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – ON MAY 4, SUBMITTED STATEMENT FOR RECORD TO MULTIPLE CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES REGARDING CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT ANNOUNCED ON SEPT. 7, 2017; 14/03/2018 – US authorities accuse former Equifax executive of insider trading; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax Ignite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor As Chief Executive Officer; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Columbus Hill Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.37% stake. Js Capital owns 20,000 shares. Fmr Llc reported 1.74M shares stake. 4.44 million were reported by Independent Franchise Prtn Llp. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 23,177 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,837 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 20,500 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) reported 30,369 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). British Columbia Invest Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 20,005 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% or 156,912 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 65 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Elizabeth Warren calls on FTC to investigate Equifax settlement claims she believes â€˜misled’ consumers – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Equifax Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta-based franchise group reveals data breach at Moe’s Southwest Grill, two other brands – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 701 shares to 489 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 134,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Front Yard Residential Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Psagot Investment House holds 29,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 59 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Management Lc reported 0.2% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Vanguard Gp invested in 6.07 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 311,398 were accumulated by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &. New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Liability New York owns 72,438 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 13,100 shares. Eam Ltd Liability Co reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 15,229 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bank reported 90,600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications reported 75 shares. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.