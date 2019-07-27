Ensign Group (ENSG) Holder Gagnon Securities Decreased Holding; Riverbridge Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Fiserv (FISV)

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06M, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 152,704 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 17,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 722,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.82M, up from 705,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06 million shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 179,136 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $80.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,692 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Growth (IWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors Inc owns 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1,330 shares. Paragon Mngmt owns 3,200 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Duncker Streett & Com holds 40,800 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.11% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 50,967 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mariner Llc reported 336,543 shares. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Lc has 1.63% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 2.33 million shares. Blair William & Il invested in 0.88% or 1.63M shares. Park National Oh holds 0.06% or 12,216 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bbva Compass Bankshares accumulated 8,337 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 1.32% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 27,519 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 3,200 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 10,309 shares to 742,824 shares, valued at $25.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $913,036 activity.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $26.51 million for 29.73 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.