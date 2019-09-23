Ensign Group (ENSG) Holder Alliancebernstein LP Has Raised Its Stake by $1.14 Million as Stock Rose; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Share Value Declined While Glazer Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $7.36 Million

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The hedge fund held 91,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, up from 71,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 676,306 shares traded or 157.23% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG)

Glazer Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc sold 66,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 71,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 961,140 shares traded or 127.47% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 156,660 shares to 809,773 shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 47,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,078 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 77,299 shares. 299,894 are held by Prudential Fincl. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 19,205 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 5,720 shares. 192,084 are owned by Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Omers Administration accumulated 8,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Affinity Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 11,383 shares. Moreover, Scotia Capital has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 4,000 shares. 270 are owned by Advisory Svcs Net Ltd. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 29,740 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 19,652 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,067 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 51,060 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 11,254 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westchester Limited Com owns 414,420 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma invested in 0.09% or 1.94M shares. Longfellow Inv Management Communications Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1,999 shares. Yakira Capital Mgmt stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Co invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 367,781 shares. Next Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gabelli Inv Advisers holds 263,459 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 0.05% or 47,509 shares in its portfolio. Polar Asset Management Prtnrs Inc owns 0.1% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 47,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 789 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsrs invested in 4,210 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation holds 0.13% or 2,188 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 275,127 shares. Pentwater Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.99 million shares or 2.36% of the stock.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.