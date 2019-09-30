Ensign Group Com (ENSG) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Decreased Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $342,152 as Shares Rose

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (ENSG) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 13,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 46,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 60,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 262,486 shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 9,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 528,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.41 million, down from 537,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.92M shares traded or 184.26% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 22.49 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup owns 44,260 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 28,188 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 31,016 shares. 8,599 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation has 27,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,956 shares. 3,800 are owned by Capital Fund. Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 288 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Btim Corp has invested 0.15% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 1,093 shares. Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 0.01% or 8,672 shares. Clark Management Gru stated it has 0.06% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Scotia has 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 41,022 shares to 164,319 shares, valued at $25.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 48,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,228 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) by 61,892 shares to 308,217 shares, valued at $29.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 232,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

