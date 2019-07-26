Ensign Group Com (ENSG) Share Price Rose While Sawgrass Asset Management Has Cut Stake; Praesidium Investment Management Company Lowered Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holding by $9.11 Million; Share Value Declined

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $61.91. About 193,896 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (ENSG) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 14,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,160 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 74,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 108,179 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $913,036 activity.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceutic Com (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 51,890 shares to 63,600 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO) by 4,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $26.51M for 29.82 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 3,032 shares. Jupiter Asset has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 66,870 shares. James Investment Research holds 0.05% or 13,745 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 15,229 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Swiss Bancorporation reported 90,600 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon reported 821,530 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 166,945 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 16,853 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested in 362,151 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company owns 197,094 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 35,692 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $170.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd owns 0.6% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 5,156 shares. 336 are held by Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 0.03% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 8,828 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin has invested 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). D E Shaw owns 526,014 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Inc, New Mexico-based fund reported 40 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 0.58% or 2.00M shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation reported 4,474 shares stake. Manchester Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,392 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 703,741 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 8,432 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 12,400 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.22 million activity.