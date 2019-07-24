Enservco Corporation (ENSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

This is a contrast between Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.48 N/A -0.06 0.00 Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.83 17.59

Demonstrates Enservco Corporation and Suncor Energy Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enservco Corporation and Suncor Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -81% -14.5% Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Enservco Corporation has a 2.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enservco Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Suncor Energy Inc. are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. Enservco Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Suncor Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Enservco Corporation and Suncor Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.5% of Enservco Corporation shares and 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares. Insiders held 15.55% of Enservco Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.02% are Suncor Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -7.14% 2.02% -1.21% -36.4% -55.36% 25.53% Suncor Energy Inc. -1.41% -2.67% -0.74% -4.58% -21.99% 14.77%

For the past year Enservco Corporation was more bullish than Suncor Energy Inc.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Enservco Corporation.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.