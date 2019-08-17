Enservco Corporation (ENSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.31 N/A -0.04 0.00 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 1.89 N/A 0.19 3.43

Table 1 highlights Enservco Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enservco Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9%

Volatility and Risk

Enservco Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enservco Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 2.1% respectively. Enservco Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29%

For the past year Enservco Corporation had bullish trend while SandRidge Mississippian Trust I had bearish trend.

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I beats on 6 of the 8 factors Enservco Corporation.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.