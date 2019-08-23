Enservco Corporation (ENSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

We are contrasting Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.28 N/A -0.04 0.00 Rattler Midstream LP 19 8.84 N/A 0.58 31.97

Table 1 demonstrates Enservco Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3% Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enservco Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Rattler Midstream LP has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Enservco Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Ratings

Enservco Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

On the other hand, Rattler Midstream LP’s potential upside is 26.30% and its consensus price target is $22.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enservco Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 32.6%. Enservco Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Rattler Midstream LP has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Enservco Corporation had bullish trend while Rattler Midstream LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Rattler Midstream LP beats Enservco Corporation.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.