Enservco Corporation (ENSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.29 N/A -0.04 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.57 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enservco Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.83 shows that Enservco Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oasis Petroleum Inc. on the other hand, has 2.01 beta which makes it 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enservco Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Oasis Petroleum Inc. has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enservco Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Enservco Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

Competitively Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.43, with potential upside of 62.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enservco Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 98%. 0.5% are Enservco Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93%

For the past year Enservco Corporation had bullish trend while Oasis Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum Inc. beats Enservco Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.