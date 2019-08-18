Enservco Corporation (ENSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.31 N/A -0.04 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.78 N/A 2.88 7.59

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enservco Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Enservco Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Enservco Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Oasis Midstream Partners LP has an average price target of $28, with potential upside of 76.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.2% of Enservco Corporation shares and 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares. Enservco Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 46.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year Enservco Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Enservco Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.