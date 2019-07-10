Enservco Corporation (ENSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.39 N/A -0.06 0.00 Continental Resources Inc. 43 3.55 N/A 2.51 16.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Enservco Corporation and Continental Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -81% -14.5% Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2%

Risk & Volatility

Enservco Corporation has a 2.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Continental Resources Inc.’s 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

Enservco Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Continental Resources Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Enservco Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Continental Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Enservco Corporation and Continental Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 10 2.91

Competitively Continental Resources Inc. has a consensus target price of $57.64, with potential upside of 39.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.5% of Enservco Corporation shares and 22% of Continental Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 15.55% of Enservco Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -7.14% 2.02% -1.21% -36.4% -55.36% 25.53% Continental Resources Inc. -1.13% -14.03% -8.93% -17.17% -38.24% 4.55%

For the past year Enservco Corporation was more bullish than Continental Resources Inc.

Summary

Continental Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Enservco Corporation.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.