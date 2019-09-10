Enservco Corporation (ENSV) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Comparison side by side

Both Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.25 N/A -0.04 0.00 SM Energy Company 13 0.76 N/A 0.09 107.20

Table 1 demonstrates Enservco Corporation and SM Energy Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.83 beta means Enservco Corporation’s volatility is 83.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, SM Energy Company’s beta is 2.95 which is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enservco Corporation is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival SM Energy Company is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Enservco Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Enservco Corporation and SM Energy Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 SM Energy Company 1 3 2 2.33

On the other hand, SM Energy Company’s potential upside is 28.75% and its average target price is $14.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.2% of Enservco Corporation shares and 0% of SM Energy Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Enservco Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of SM Energy Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year Enservco Corporation had bullish trend while SM Energy Company had bearish trend.

Summary

SM Energy Company beats Enservco Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.