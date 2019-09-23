Enservco Corporation (ENSV) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Comparing side by side

Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.29 N/A -0.04 0.00 Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.67 N/A 0.70 6.29

Table 1 highlights Enservco Corporation and Earthstone Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3% Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Enservco Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.83. Competitively, Earthstone Energy Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enservco Corporation. Its rival Earthstone Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Enservco Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enservco Corporation and Earthstone Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 47.5% respectively. About 0.5% of Enservco Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1%

For the past year Enservco Corporation had bullish trend while Earthstone Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Earthstone Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Enservco Corporation.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.