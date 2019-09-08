Enservco Corporation (ENSV) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Comparison side by side

Both Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.28 N/A -0.04 0.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enservco Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Enservco Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 5.32% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Enservco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0%

Summary

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Enservco Corporation.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.