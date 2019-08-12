Ensemble Capital Management Upped Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake by $2.43 Million as Share Value Declined; Mrj Capital Has Cut Its International Paper (IP) Position by $864,800; Share Price Declined

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 68,378 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 87,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 980,534 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 93.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 23,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 47,920 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 24,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 450,935 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Would Support New Pullman Health Clinic; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES FISCAL 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PCT OVER PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “China Trade War Fallout Puts Dark Clouds Over Luxury Goods – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lindsey Bell Likes Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Ford, International Paper and LyondellBasell – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 19,682 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 0.04% stake. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 7,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Atria Invests Lc has invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 77,863 shares. 69,499 were reported by Nomura Asset Management. Schnieders Management Ltd holds 0.15% or 7,582 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers stated it has 954 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 10,706 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Blair William And Il reported 105,196 shares. Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 4,331 shares. National Pension Serv reported 564,459 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 54,458 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt reported 750 shares.