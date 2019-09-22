Ensemble Capital Management Upped Its Position in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) as Market Valuation Declined; As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Share Price Rose, Westchester Capital Management Trimmed by $7.17 Million Its Stake

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 118.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 56,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 104,810 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 47,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 1.39 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q EPS 50C; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT REITERATES AND ELABORATES ON FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 255,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 198,400 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, down from 454,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 4.44 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Will Receive Its 50% Shr of the Net Proceeds After Certain Transaction Costs, or $162M; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Operating Income $359.8 Million; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS WYNN BOSTON PURCHASE `NOT LIKELY’; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO MURREN SPEAKS AT BLOOMBERG EQUALITY SUMMIT; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 119,685 shares to 389,883 shares, valued at $49.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 43,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 695,143 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden (Put) by 3,200 shares to 26,400 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 98,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.07M for 21.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.