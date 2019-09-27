Ensemble Capital Management Upped Holding in Landstar Sys (LSTR) by $1.81 Million; Mattel (MAT) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Raised Its Position by $109.59 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 9.96M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 36.34M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407.38 million, up from 26.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 1.81M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 18/05/2018 – Mattel Rejected Proposal From MGA Chief; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL NAMES YNON KREIZ AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Claims Mattel’s Mecard Toys Infringe on at Least Two of Spin Master’s Patents; 19/04/2018 – Mattel names former Maker Studios executive as CEO after Georgiadis quits; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – MARGO GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Kreiz Will Become Chairman, Effective Election at Annual Meeting May 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mattel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAT); 22/05/2018 – MATTEL SAYS 199.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL REGARDING INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 83.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margaret H. Georgiadis 2017 Total Compensation $31.3 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 16,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 438,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.40 million, up from 422,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.5. About 70,808 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold LSTR shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 20,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Service Automobile Association owns 5,987 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 2,764 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Management Llp has invested 0.37% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 9,100 shares. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.68% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 53,385 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,118 shares. Ghp Investment holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 56,494 shares. Bridges Inv Management Inc holds 12,050 shares. Comm Natl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 5,287 shares.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $708.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 43,060 shares to 695,143 shares, valued at $37.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 76,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,969 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 3,000 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Century Companies has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Natixis Lp holds 0.01% or 64,438 shares. Millennium Management stated it has 295,715 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 18,215 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership. 137 were reported by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 0.04% stake. Hightower Lc invested in 17,507 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 84 shares. California-based First Republic Inc has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 631,746 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 18,331 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc invested in 2,353 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 45,000 shares to 309,364 shares, valued at $22.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44M shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).