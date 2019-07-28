Ensemble Capital Management Trimmed Its Nike (NKE) Position by $4.45 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Trimmed by $370,818 Its Position

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 53,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 86,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,235 shares to 35,009 shares, valued at $41.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31 million and $400.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 46,885 shares to 528,444 shares, valued at $25.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

