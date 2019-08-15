Ensemble Capital Management Trimmed Its Nike (NKE) Position by $4.45 Million; As Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) Share Value Declined, Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 53,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 86,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 7.03M shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) by 95.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 183,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 9,080 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 192,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 4.09M shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 20/03/2018 – BETTER SOY CROPS IN BRAZIL, U.S. WON’T MAKE UP SHORTFALL: ADM; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship switches destination from Asia to Las Palmas – Eikon data; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Skechers and Shaq Team Up in the Tough-to-Crack Basketball Market – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co accumulated 30,706 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc invested in 0.22% or 2.66M shares. 4,674 are held by Alta Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Colony Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 14,432 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 32,968 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 13,948 shares. Jlb Incorporated reported 130,668 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited has invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 3.60 million are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.05% or 46,381 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.72% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Trust Invest Advsrs has 1.63% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,390 shares. 451,414 were accumulated by Glob Thematic Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ftb Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,301 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 176,998 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.53 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 28,950 shares to 812,263 shares, valued at $36.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of stock.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 178,588 shares to 302,145 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Company invested 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Zeke Capital reported 7,628 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Sigma Planning holds 16,541 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,121 shares. Putnam holds 109,202 shares. Amer Assets Inv Management Llc accumulated 30,830 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.39M shares. Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Allsquare Wealth has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Burney accumulated 55,856 shares. 9,273 were reported by Da Davidson And Company. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.02M shares.