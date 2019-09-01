Ensemble Capital Management Trimmed Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position by $4.04 Million as Valuation Declined; American Capital Management Has Decreased Veeva Systems (VEEV) Position by $1.06 Million; Share Value Rose

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 8,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 365,969 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.43M, down from 374,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $160.38. About 2.02M shares traded or 36.01% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 40,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 420,093 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20 million, down from 460,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 789,240 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $203.36M for 18.24 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,620 shares to 59,313 shares, valued at $26.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5,733 shares to 22,560 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 35,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Serv Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Com holds 28,850 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Qs Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 37,216 shares. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,638 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Macroview Investment Lc has 28 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Petrus Trust Communication Lta holds 0.04% or 1,806 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 0.01% or 4,865 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc invested in 6,598 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.05% or 49,395 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc holds 4,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 13,802 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 57,153 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.00M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

