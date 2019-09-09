Ensemble Capital Management Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Decreased by $5.13 Million; Vmware (VMW) Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $409,500 as Market Value Declined

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 64,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 586,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03 million, down from 650,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 1.26 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $147.17. About 1.43M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 23/03/2018 – Dell is working with Bain & Company on an analysis of its valuation and synergies with VMware; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Paychex (PAYX) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Paychex, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “An Up-And-Coming Stock With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 30.46 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $399.44 million for 36.07 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VMware Announces VMworld 2019 US Keynote Speakers NYSE:VMW – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts praise VMworld annual event; VMW +2.6% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does VMware’s Pullback Make It a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VMware acquires Carbon Black, Pivotal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VMware to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.