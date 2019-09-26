Ensemble Capital Management Raised Its Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $10.12 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Honeywell Intl (Put) (HON) Stock Value Rose, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Lowered Its Stake

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (HON) by 88.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 15,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $349,000, down from 17,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 1.11 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 284.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 316,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 427,280 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.93 million, up from 111,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 2.06M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 1,104 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $33,264.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Asset Management holds 0.19% or 325,725 shares. Oarsman Cap Incorporated holds 0.17% or 11,336 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Services reported 1,158 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 90,267 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 394 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Griffin Asset Inc holds 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 23,576 shares. Stearns Financial Service Gru has 11,555 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 544 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 479,786 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 563,822 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. 201,663 were accumulated by Natixis Ltd Partnership. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Barbara Oil Com has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 9.93M shares.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $708.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 34,703 shares to 186,045 shares, valued at $49.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 43,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 695,143 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers on eBay, Nike, More – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), A Stock That Climbed 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA): Is It Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.84 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Honeywell International lands $38M defense contract – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has 0.99% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Murphy Capital Management Inc reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bp Public Ltd Co reported 0.88% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.46% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 137,696 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 2,037 shares. 201,125 are owned by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 252,868 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Country Club Trust Company Na stated it has 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Torray Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,726 shares. North Management holds 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,177 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 5,380 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $217.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 6,230 shares to 10,345 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).