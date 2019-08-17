Ensemble Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) as Stock Value Rose; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stake Has Upped by Kingdon Capital Management Llc

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 157.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 365,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 598,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.93 million, up from 232,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 957,714 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 30,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 509,568 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.84 million, up from 478,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 481,396 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsr holds 0.04% or 4,316 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 44,996 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 356,955 shares. Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 462 shares. Ifrah Svcs invested 0.08% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cibc World Markets holds 32,232 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,850 shares. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 937 shares or 0% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tributary Mgmt reported 9,225 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Limited Liability owns 36,695 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc reported 21,395 shares.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Broadridge to Acquire a Leading Provider of Canadian Wealth Management Technology – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Broadridge Financial Poised For Revenue Recovery, Raymond James Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge: Growth With A Sound Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Prtnrs holds 0.5% or 147,171 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Profund Ltd Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,293 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 123,412 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 8,975 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 26,011 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Zeke Advisors Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 15,700 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc reported 24,539 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 10,700 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 13 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,937 shares.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Emrise Corp. (ERI) Achieves Minimum Requirements for NYSE Arca Listing – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2010, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Ways To Survive A Market Crash – Seeking Alpha” published on November 04, 2016, 247Wallst.com published: “Eldorado Rakes in Caesars for $17 Billion – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 71,294 shares to 77,494 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 131,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,794 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).