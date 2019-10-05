Ensemble Capital Management Position in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Cut as Stock Price Rose; Cubesmart (CUBE) Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Decreased Its Holding

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 610,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 3.59M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.07M, down from 4.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 1.08M shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 119,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 389,883 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.78M, down from 509,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123. About 726,570 shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 817,389 shares to 4.12 million shares, valued at $110.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 311,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold CUBE shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 178.35 million shares or 0.93% more from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Japan-based Asset Management One has invested 0.09% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Principal Financial Gru Inc reported 7.35M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 172,138 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests has invested 0.06% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 266,161 shares. Phocas Financial reported 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Bb&T Securities Ltd Com owns 6,083 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 13.72M shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh invested in 0% or 7,900 shares. Blackrock owns 13.44M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Next Group invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.07% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Pinnacle Limited invested in 16,793 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc reported 321 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 1,534 shares.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $81.39M for 20.46 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Ltd holds 190,903 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 5,700 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na has 30,165 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 9,863 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.13% or 871,865 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 17,931 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 32,073 shares. 67,483 are held by First Financial Bank Of Omaha. Comerica Bancorp, a Michigan-based fund reported 34,733 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.03% or 5,782 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability owns 2,382 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has invested 0.1% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Citigroup Inc has 163,098 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 33,252 were reported by M&T National Bank Corp. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 6,732 shares.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $708.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 54,570 shares to 866,833 shares, valued at $42.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

