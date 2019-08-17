Ensemble Capital Management Maintains Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF); Iridium Communications (Call) (IRDM) Holder Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (IRDM) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 421,931 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 26/03/2018 – RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 30/03/2018 – Multiple delays pushed the Iridium-5 mission from its original date in December; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX ROCKET LIFTS OFF WITH IRIDIUM, NASA SATELLITES; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Dat/e for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 30/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sends Ten More Iridium Satellites to Orbit; 09/03/2018 – Iridium Commun Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $360 Million Notes Due 2023; 30/03/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES FALCON 9 ROCKET WITH 10 IRIDIUM SATELLITES; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Iridium Comms ‘B-‘; Otlk Neg; Unscd Nts Rated; 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Flies Satellites for Iridium, NASA in 10th Launch of 2018; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Fund $87 Million Into the Debt Service Reserve Account

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 93.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 23,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 47,920 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 24,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 2.64 million shares traded or 59.09% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tiffany’s newest jewels are inspired by paper flowers; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 1Q Gross Margin 63%; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Comps Up Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N – SALES ROSE 11% IN DESIGNER JEWELRY CATEGORY , 18% IN JEWELRY COLLECTIONS CATEGORY, 11% IN THE ENGAGEMENT JEWELRY CATEGORY-CONF CALL

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $90,780 activity.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDMB) by 2,394 shares to 120,988 shares, valued at $110.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy by 237,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 136,763 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.05% or 36,500 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Jaffetilchin Ltd Liability Corp holds 48,068 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Qs Investors Llc reported 5,400 shares stake. Bamco Ny invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Gabelli Funds Llc stated it has 188,000 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gru Incorporated holds 16,701 shares. Td Asset Management reported 24,900 shares stake. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 18,200 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability has 842,863 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 735,388 shares.