Ensemble Capital Management Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $714,440 as Stock Rose; Goldentree Asset Management LP Lowered Huntsman (HUN) Stake by $4.36 Million as Stock Price Declined

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 198,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 1.36M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,328 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.60 million, down from 750,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 6.49M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 39,460 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18,180 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na owns 5,196 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Caxton LP accumulated 16,346 shares. First Personal Fincl Service has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 144,303 are held by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 233,813 shares. 81,319 were reported by Reliance Tru Comm Of Delaware. Moreover, Delta Cap Ltd has 2.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 529 shares. Grassi reported 12,200 shares. Harvest Cap Incorporated invested in 30,924 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Broderick Brian C reported 18,935 shares. Moreover, Tradition Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,911 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.47 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 102,670 shares to 111,030 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 28,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 812,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31M shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $61.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Resource Partners L by 217,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. HUN’s profit will be $158.56M for 7.98 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.