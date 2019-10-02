Ensemble Capital Management Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding by $761,208; Stock Value Rose; Granite Construction (GVA) Holding Maintained by Qci Asset Management Inc

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 3,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 8,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 12,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $218.29. About 18.78M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 45,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 371,648 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91M, up from 326,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 157,413 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $708.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 417 shares to 29,054 shares, valued at $54.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 105,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.28 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30,436 shares to 140,074 shares, valued at $19.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 223,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,428 shares, and cut its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

