Ensemble Capital Management Increases Position in Starbucks (SBUX); First Trust Bank LTD Has Cut Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.86 Million

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $473.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $181.48. About 12.85 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 74,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 322,159 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.01 million, up from 248,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.46. About 4.77 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 37.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 119,685 shares to 389,883 shares, valued at $49.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,778 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).