Ensemble Capital Management Increased Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST); As Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) Market Value Rose, Holder Alpha Windward Decreased Its Holding

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) by 97.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 12,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% . The institutional investor held 350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 12,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cathay Gen Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 23,287 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 284.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 316,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 427,280 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.93 million, up from 111,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 231,128 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 76,359 shares to 660,969 shares, valued at $37.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 34,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,045 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 61,780 are held by Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Company. Oarsman Capital stated it has 11,336 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 486,918 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 39,674 shares. Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fil Limited has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Riverpark Advisors Ltd Co holds 169,772 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 399,108 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% or 1,650 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank holds 0.06% or 10,500 shares. Axa has 373,769 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cap Of America has 427,003 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp holds 84 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Natixis LP accumulated 201,663 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CVS: Fundamentals Matter – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), A Stock That Climbed 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trump questions Mnuchin over request Chinese delay U.S. farm trip – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 16,031 shares to 16,545 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 8,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM).

More notable recent Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Chase adds Somerville, Chinatown branches to local lineup – Boston Business Journal” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Investing In Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Amalgamated Bank’s (NASDAQ:AMAL) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 4.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.85 per share. CATY’s profit will be $71.05 million for 9.90 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Cathay General Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold CATY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 54.83 million shares or 2.74% less from 56.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl reported 234,226 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 13,200 shares. 120,967 are held by Great Lakes Advisors Lc. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 228,941 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Smithfield Tru invested 0% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 1,184 shares. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 331,995 shares. Sg Americas Secs, a New York-based fund reported 5,322 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 40,705 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.05% or 3.35M shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 60 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).