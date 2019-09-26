Ensemble Capital Management Increased Nike (NKE) Position; Kbc Group Nv Has Raised Agilent Technologies (A) Position By $4.99 Million

Kbc Group Nv increased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 8.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 67,439 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 860,299 shares with $64.24 million value, up from 792,860 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $23.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 1.20M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 23.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc acquired 8,100 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 41,860 shares with $3.51M value, up from 33,760 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $144.42B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 10.28M shares traded or 66.40% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc invested 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 32,435 shares. Chilton Invest Lc owns 3,853 shares. Strategic Wealth Gru Incorporated Lc invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Com has invested 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg owns 1.18 million shares. Hexavest accumulated 0% or 359 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser reported 7,666 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 1.81 million shares. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 65,758 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 900,000 shares. 126,264 are owned by Prio Wealth Partnership. 8,001 are owned by Ims Cap. Caprock Grp Inc, a Idaho-based fund reported 15,447 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 158,141 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$88.69, Is It Time To Put NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, Nike And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Nike has $15000 highest and $70 lowest target. $102.20’s average target is 10.88% above currents $92.17 stock price. Nike had 25 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 23 by Guggenheim. UBS maintained the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8700 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, September 25. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, September 25.

Kbc Group Nv decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 19,169 shares to 64,186 valued at $23.58M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 19,000 shares and now owns 119,959 shares. United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 6,704 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Iberiabank reported 34,260 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Captrust Advsrs has 393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 653 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company owns 10,172 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 29,075 shares. 45,000 were accumulated by Sivik Glob Healthcare Limited Liability Com. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 699,366 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Sit owns 108,775 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Us National Bank & Trust De owns 90,438 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0.01% or 2,829 shares.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “How a single index card helps the president of the New York Stock Exchange keep her chaotic day in check – Business Insider” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons the Dow Will Hit 100,000 in 15 Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.