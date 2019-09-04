Ensemble Capital Management Increased By $2.43 Million Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position; Darden Restaurants Has 1.45 Sentiment

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 93.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc acquired 23,110 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 47,920 shares with $5.06M value, up from 24,810 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $10.19B valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $84.37. About 1.27 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer credits Tiffany’s staggering post-earnings rally to new CEO, strong execution; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%

Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 288 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 199 reduced and sold stock positions in Darden Restaurants Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 102.67 million shares, down from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Darden Restaurants Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 173 Increased: 180 New Position: 108.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 8.87% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. for 20,180 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 40,000 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. has 3.21% invested in the company for 78,371 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 2.97% in the stock. Hs Management Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 641,965 shares.

The stock increased 2.67% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $122.71. About 716,464 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $15.07 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 21.57 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03M for 22.56 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.