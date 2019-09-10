Ensemble Capital Management Holds Holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW); As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Interocean Capital Upped Its Holding by $2.03 Million

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 272.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 10,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 14,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 3,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $232.16. About 2.50M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 47,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.64 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 5.39 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 65,972 shares to 6,353 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Fund Consumer Discre Sele (XLY) by 11,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,141 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reik & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 265,887 shares. Advisor Llc has invested 0.92% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited reported 5,600 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 1.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0.09% or 281,690 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc has 56 shares. Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Co holds 3.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 222,669 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research invested in 1.27M shares or 1.36% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Grp holds 10,279 shares. Marietta Invest Partners Llc has 1.7% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability owns 7,531 shares. Parthenon Ltd Co stated it has 22,208 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Hourglass Cap Ltd Llc holds 29,476 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wolfe goes bullish on Schwab – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schwab July core net new assets fall 4% M/M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) 1.7% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.