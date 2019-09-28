Ensemble Capital Management Holding in Transdigm Group (TDG) Has Lowered by $741,405 as Market Valuation Rose; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lowered Position in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $10.88 Million as Shares Declined

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 1,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 57,778 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.95 million, down from 59,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $12.47 during the last trading session, reaching $518.19. About 302,475 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.12 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 556,111 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.19 million for 24.41 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian acquires Noona Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on October 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varian to acquire certain cancer-related assets from Boston Scientific for $90M – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian FQ2 non-GAAP EPS misses consensus by 16% – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon confirms exclusivity deal with Var Energi for Norway assets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Varian Medical Systems Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Debt, Rising Rates, And TransDigm’s Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “TransDigm Group (TDG) to Sell Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies to Eaton (ETN) – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TransDigm Moves Forward With DoD Hearing In The Rear View Mirror – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm’s Regulatory Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33 million for 27.62 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.