Ensemble Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Stock Price Rose; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its American Express Co (AXP) Position by $1.92 Million as Market Value Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 124,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 142,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 75.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 106,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 248,149 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45 million, up from 141,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.31% or 63,896 shares. Covington Capital Management owns 86,204 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,477 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.4% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 24,725 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has 8,419 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt owns 231,221 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,900 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has 0.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 72,075 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13,300 shares. Cleararc invested in 30,195 shares. Junto Capital Ltd Partnership owns 307,653 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co invested 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 110,200 shares to 224,000 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).