Ensemble Capital Management Has Upped Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Position; Pacad Investment LTD Raised Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Position

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 2.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc acquired 1,620 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 1.64%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 59,313 shares with $26.93 million value, up from 57,693 last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $25.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $470.95. About 239,211 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) stake by 592.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd acquired 14,463 shares as Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD)’s stock declined 2.80%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 16,902 shares with $843,000 value, up from 2,439 last quarter. Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp now has $27.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 3.31M shares traded or 30.95% up from the average. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M; 07/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade suffers system-wide outage; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 04/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Offer Free Investor Education Curriculum for Financial Literacy Month; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Rev $1.42B; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 26/03/2018 – It also said clients can still access their accounts through TD’s Thinkorswim platform or the Mobile Trader application; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,333 were reported by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 890,351 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested 0.44% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.03% or 1.12 million shares. Korea Inv invested in 222,600 shares. Condor Mgmt holds 0.27% or 33,271 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 1.39M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company has 157,161 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0.12% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 31,650 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.1% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Millennium Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 444,700 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 21 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 104,939 shares stake. D E Shaw And Co invested 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Among 6 analysts covering TD Ameritrade (NYSE:AMTD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TD Ameritrade had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 9. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 25. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 7,690 shares to 2,710 valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 6,175 shares and now owns 700 shares. Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was reduced too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. $4,319 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares were bought by Wynne Sarah. Shares for $8.55 million were sold by Henderson Robert S on Monday, February 11. Graff Michael sold 2,564 shares worth $1.09 million.

Among 11 analysts covering TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. TransDigm Gr had 11 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TDG in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Vertical Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. JP Morgan maintained TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by SunTrust. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs initiated the shares of TDG in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.04% or 1,639 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). State Street Corp invested 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Dorsey Wright & has 1.49% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 34,300 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.12% or 20,498 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc invested in 16,086 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 149,572 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 2,218 shares. Moreover, Barbara Oil has 1.62% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 6,000 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested in 0.16% or 41,952 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested in 0.05% or 9,225 shares. Raymond James invested in 21,631 shares. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 660,213 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Limited holds 240,980 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.