Ensemble Capital Management Has Upped Its Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stake by $3.19 Million; Bbr Partners Lifted Align Technology (ALGN) Stake by $910,504 as Stock Rose

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 30,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 509,568 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.84M, up from 478,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.37. About 504,585 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 3,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $283.91. About 474,135 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bancorporation Na accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.1% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma reported 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 305,790 shares. Ami Asset Management owns 316,989 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd invested in 96,540 shares. Accredited Invsts has invested 0.09% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 465,100 were accumulated by Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 54,362 shares. Fenimore Asset Management owns 191,917 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,058 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has 48,638 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 270,119 shares. Washington-based Parametric Assocs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inlet Helps Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Make Online Banking Bill Payment Available at 3,500 Banks and Credit Unions – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Broadridge to Acquire a Leading Provider of Canadian Wealth Management Technology – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Samir Pandiri Joins Broadridge as President of Broadridge International – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday’s ETF Movers: XOP, PXMG – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Align Technology and Straumann Group Settle Global ClearCorrect Patent Disputes and Sign Non-Binding Letter of Intent for Straumann to Distribute iTero Scanners – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Align Technology: Grinding Teeth? – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Align Technology (ALGN) Now – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Worried Should Align Technology Investors Be About the SmileDirectClub Threat? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

