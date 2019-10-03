Ensemble Capital Management Has Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding; Shareholder Tiger Eye Capital Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 60.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 5,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 14,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.71 million, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 284.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 316,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 427,280 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.93M, up from 111,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 4.36M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 6.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 208,773 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 284 shares. Filament Lc reported 696 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Essex Financial Serv Inc holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,769 shares. 11,927 are owned by Taurus Asset Mgmt. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,012 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc accumulated 5,663 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Dumont & Blake Advisors Ltd Liability reported 923 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) owns 10,490 shares. Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 28 shares. New England Retirement Grp accumulated 1.66% or 2,164 shares. Sadoff Inv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 337 shares. Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Co has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,649 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Advisory has 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMZN Stock Poised to Break Outâ€“Or Break Downâ€“As It Coils Tighter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “10 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock — and Consider Never Selling – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Amazon Wants Cash; General Mills Serves Up Profits – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Considering Its Options for Its Jetblack Concierge Service – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 159,173 shares to 117,618 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 63,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,220 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hussman Strategic Incorporated holds 80,000 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.14% or 208,478 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 133,294 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hightower Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 27,222 are owned by Fincl Bank. Advisory Limited Company owns 45,155 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 108,142 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants owns 774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Company invested in 0.06% or 64,317 shares. Moreover, Boston Rech Mgmt has 2.16% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 163,726 shares. Essex Inv Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 358,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thomas Story And Son Lc stated it has 2.66% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 44,860 shares to 541,603 shares, valued at $44.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,781 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).