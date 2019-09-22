Ensemble Capital Management Has Raised Masimo (MASI) Holding; As Fedex Com Usd0.10 (FDX) Market Valuation Declined, Ftb Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com Usd0.10 (FDX) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 6,057 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $993,000, down from 8,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com Usd0.10 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.61M shares traded or 117.13% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 636.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 23,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 27,610 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, up from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $151.98. About 572,940 shares traded or 63.39% up from the average. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 44,860 shares to 541,603 shares, valued at $44.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 91,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,210 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 8,650 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity, a California-based fund reported 106,545 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.54% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.07% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 1,271 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Macquarie Gp owns 2,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Co stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Round Table Ser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,600 shares. 73,693 are held by Eagle Asset Mngmt. North Star Asset Mgmt owns 4,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 19,954 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 27,705 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.1% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Com by 18,678 shares to 140,971 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc Usd0.0001 (NYSE:MDT) by 5,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 2,991 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 34,629 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Com holds 57,442 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Covington Inv Advsr Inc has invested 1.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Clean Yield Gru holds 0.09% or 1,584 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Wellington Shields Ltd has invested 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bb&T Secs Lc invested in 0.16% or 105,997 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 120 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.69% or 7,610 shares. Moreover, Hamel Associate has 0.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,447 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 4,950 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 107,419 shares. 296 are owned by Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Com.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.