Ensemble Capital Management Has Lowered Nike (NKE) Position; Oreilly Automotive (ORLY) Shorts Up By 9.46%

Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) had an increase of 9.46% in short interest. ORLY’s SI was 1.39 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.46% from 1.27 million shares previously. With 635,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s short sellers to cover ORLY’s short positions. The SI to Oreilly Automotive Inc’s float is 1.81%. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $381.83. About 225,792 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive has $454 highest and $398 lowest target. $417.40’s average target is 9.32% above currents $381.83 stock price. O’Reilly Automotive had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Atlantic Securities downgraded O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Friday, March 1 to “Neutral” rating.

OÂ’Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.22 billion. The firm provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories. It has a 22.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores offer auto body paint and related materials, automotive tools, and professional service well-known provider service equipment.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity. $19,000 worth of stock was bought by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “O’Reilly’s (ORLY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Acquire Mayasa Auto Parts Headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

