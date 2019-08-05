Ensemble Capital Management Has Lifted Transdigm Group (TDG) Position by $733,860; As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Rose, Jackson Wealth Management Lifted Stake

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 1,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 59,313 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.93M, up from 57,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $470.95. About 248,897 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95M shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 353 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 14 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 11,098 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Mariner Limited Liability has 1,704 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Personal Services accumulated 153 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Llc has invested 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Hightower Limited Com stated it has 0.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Riverhead Llc stated it has 0.13% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Comerica Bankshares holds 0.16% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 41,952 shares. Windacre Partnership Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.17 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications reported 0.01% stake. 607 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Com. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 150,298 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. Graff Michael sold 2,564 shares worth $1.09 million. 20,000 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares with value of $8.55M were sold by Henderson Robert S.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 12,214 shares to 67,423 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 10,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,469 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

