Ensemble Capital Management Has Lifted Starbucks (SBUX) Position By $6.14 Million; CASTELLUM AB ORDINARY SHARES (CWQXF) Shorts Decreased By 10.62%

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 29.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc acquired 74,010 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 322,159 shares with $27.01M value, up from 248,149 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $108.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $90.92. About 3.30 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Looking for the Perfect Stock Price – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks -4% amid sector pressure, SEC inquiry report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks -3% after guidance update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks Corp has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -0.81% below currents $90.92 stock price. Starbucks Corp had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. Bank of America maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray. Citigroup maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 26 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10500 target in Friday, July 26 report. JP Morgan downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, July 29 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.