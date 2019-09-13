Ensemble Capital Management Has Increased Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake by $4.20 Million; As Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Shares Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Raised Holding

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 197,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.53M, up from 843,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $166.14. About 1.62 million shares traded or 60.38% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 105,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.06M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 8.68 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation owns 0.13% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 824,272 shares. Neumann Management Limited Company has invested 0.43% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Broad Run Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 6.17% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Brinker Cap has invested 0.06% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0.27% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.34% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Blume Cap Mgmt owns 1,400 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 99,180 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. 481,932 were reported by British Columbia Inv. Westpac Bk Corp, a Australia-based fund reported 343,120 shares. Fincl Architects Inc reported 3,328 shares. Citizens Northern Corp owns 13,488 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors owns 960 shares. Great Lakes Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 43,060 shares to 695,143 shares, valued at $37.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,781 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Shares for $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. Shares for $961.58M were sold by Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. on Thursday, September 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 2,434 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc owns 4,007 shares. Moreover, Bogle Management Lp De has 1.13% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 86,625 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.08% or 25,865 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 348 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Sadoff Mgmt owns 425,551 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 56,009 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Parkside Bankshares And stated it has 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 208,095 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 950 shares. Capital Rech Invsts reported 300,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 151,305 are owned by Stifel Corporation. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 90,118 shares.