Ensemble Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) as Valuation Declined; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Price Rose, Generation Investment Management Llp Has Raised Position

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 80,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.78 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612.56M, up from 5.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $117.26. About 5.60 million shares traded or 22.18% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 40,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 420,093 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20 million, down from 460,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.04. About 1.59 million shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,649 shares to 28,637 shares, valued at $49.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 29,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 239,025 shares to 857,209 shares, valued at $435.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 314,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.83M shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication holds 0.07% or 142,428 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 0.28% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 448 shares. London Of Virginia reported 1.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Weitz Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 397,100 shares. Research reported 350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer has 0.34% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Invest House Limited Co reported 114,543 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 56,327 shares. Artisan LP holds 0.03% or 167,269 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 12,296 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance Commercial Bank N A reported 62,301 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.48% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

